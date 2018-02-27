Namibia: Regional Gender Task Force Meets

THE gender ministry says it is introducing a coordination mechanism to include a multi-sectoral approach on gender-related issues.

Gender minister Doreen Sioka told a two-day review and planning workshop for the regional gender permanent task force (RGPTF) in Windhoek yesterday that her ministry obtained approval from Cabinet to operate the coordination and mechanism structure in 2014.

"Based on this, it is expected from the RGPTF to identify gender issues as a collective which plague their respective regions, plan around those issues, and implement such interventions," she stated.

She added that the ministry had conducted a national gender-based violence baseline study to consolidate gender-based violence prevention efforts and fast-track Namibia's response.

The director of gender equality and research in the ministry, Rosina Mubonenwa, said with this approach, every government institution should identify what the underlining challenges are with regards to gender issues as well as their impact, and work hand in hand with the ministry of gender equality in addressing the existing challenges.

Mubonenwa said the mechanism involves overseeing the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the NGP and the national plan of action on gender-based violence.

Sioka said the NGP has 12 critical areas of concern targeting gender in areas such as poverty and rural development, education, training, reproductive health and HIV-AIDS.

The NGP also looks at GBV, trade and economic empowerment, governance and decision-making, media, research, information and communication, the environment, the girl-child, legal affairs, human rights, peace-building, conflict resolution, natural disaster management and gender equality in the family.

The two-day workshop is aimed at sharing achievements and challenges, and also to obtain advice on how to move forward in implementing the coordination mechanism.