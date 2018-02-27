27 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: IAAF World Indoor Championships - Nine Athletes to Represent Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

Nine athletes are expected to represent Nigeria at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Indoor Championships billed to hold from March 1 to 4 in Birmingham, according to the provisional entry list already released by the IAAF.

The nine athletes comprise seven females and two males.

Topping the list of female athletes is Oluwatobiloba Amusan who will be competing in in the 60m Hurdles where she set a Personal Best (PB) and Season (SB) of 7.89s earlier this season.

She is ranked 8th in the world now and will be joined in the event by 2015 African Games 100m Hurdles Bronze medalist - Lindsay Lindley, who only raced to a PB/SB of 8.04s last week.

While Amusan has also been listed to wear Nigeria's colours at the Commonwealth Games, Linsday is not in the 37-man list recently released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

In the 400m event for Women, three-time Nigerian Champion, Patience Okon-George, will be the country's sole representative in that event.

With her SB time of 51.40s which is ranked No.1 in the world (outdoor) in 2018, Okon should be able to push at least to the finals of the one-lap event.

She will be joined by her compatriots Regina George, Glory Nathaniel, Yinka Ajayi and Emerald Egwim in the 4x400m Women's relay event.

The trio of Ajayi, Nathaniel and Egwim made their World (outdoor) Championships debut in London last year, and will be hoping to make an impact at their first outing at the World Indoors.

For the men, U.S.-based Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will compete in the men's shot put event while another U.S.-based athlete Chidi Okezie, will be trying out in the men's 400m.

A total of US$2,464,000 is on offer from the IAAF as prize money at the 17th IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.

There is also a US$50,000 bonus on offer for any athlete who sets a World Record during the four-day championship in Birmingham, UK.

Nigeria

How President Buhari Should Be Addressed Henceforth - Govt

The federal government has released a new directive on how President Muhammadu Buhari should be addressed at formal… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.