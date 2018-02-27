27 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How President Buhari Should Be Addressed Henceforth - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Ifeoluwa Adeyemo

The federal government has released a new directive on how President Muhammadu Buhari should be addressed at formal functions.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government.

"Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions," Mr. Mustapha wrote in the circular dated January 26.

"To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as "MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA." except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where "COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA" will be added.

"All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular."

This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal functions.

Nigeria

Presidency Releases Names, Details of 110 Kidnapped Schoolgirls

The presidency on Tuesday provided the names and details of the 110 girls missing after Boko Haram attacked Dapchi in… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.