Namibia: NTB Tells Staff to Resign

THE Namibia Tourism Board last week told workers that they could resign if they wished to because some of them were accused of leaking company information to the media.

An unsigned internal memo leaked to The Namibian on Saturday also said if any of the workers were found leaking information, they would face unspecified disciplinary action.

The warning came after The Namibian last week ran a story about the tourism ministry instituting a probe into the NTB's conduct.

Board chairperson Paul Brinkmann confirmed that a memo was indeed issued to staff, but emphasised that this was because he feels if staff members have issues that need to be raised, they should inform the company.

The memo also states that the article created the perception that the company is corrupt, and that the institution also played a part in the "devious ploy with the Kora awards, or worse was incompetent in its dealings, when in fact it was a simple fraud by Kora organisers, of which we are a victim".

The board further said it is frustrating that the NTB staff have provided such information to the media.

"This is rehashing old coals, again and again; issues that have been dealt with and are part of the past," the memo stated.

The board argued that the company was facing negative perceptions created by the media reports on information the workers secretly provided.

It also said leaking information hinders the NTB's chances of getting support from the line ministry.

"In a fair warning to all of you, those found to be undermining the institution will be disciplined. If you do not enjoy working at the NTB, you are welcome to provide your services to another employer. We will implement our policies, procedures and disciplinary code without fear or favour," read the memo.

The NTB's acting chief executive, Digu //Naobeb, was unreachable for comment yesterday.

Brinkmann said he could not comment on whether the acting term of Naobeb will be extended or not, until the day for that comes.

The tourism ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, could not say if the investigation on the NTB had been concluded yesterday.