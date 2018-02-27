Namibia: Jooste Targets SOE Boards

THE public enterprises ministry has proposed a vast array of measures to bring sanity to the way state-owned enterprises are run, among them making boards accountable for losses.

Minister Leon Jooste yesterday said the new plans for 2018 were aimed at compelling board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and executives to take responsibility and ownership, and "to equally embrace the consequences for failures".

As such, Jooste told an annual stakeholders' meeting in Windhoek that SOE boards would take the blame if cases of reckless trading or gross negligence are established.

Board members would be held responsible collectively or individually, and there would be unpleasant consequences, he added.

The proposed framework would also focus on the transformation of parastatals, the process entailing the appointment of boards of directors, their performance and remuneration, and regulations for board meetings, amongst others.

Jooste said boards would be required to have ongoing audit and risk committees and risk mitigation strategies that must "be constantly evaluated and modified".

Public entities would be required to have a fully functional performance management system, and board members would be held accountable for financial loses if due diligence is not applied, or if "they ignored shareholder advice".

"The accountability of board members as a collective and individual board members will enjoy particular attention," the minister stressed.

He said the improved legal framework would give effect to the hybrid governance model, which was approved by Cabinet in 2016 and would be finalised during the first quarter of this year.

The proposed guidelines also include tighter measures to control the number of meetings to be held by a board per year. The current guidelines allow for four board meetings per year.

However, Jooste said some public enterprises held more than the permitted number of board sittings per year.

According to the minister, board members of one public entity met a record 46 times in 2017, and claimed sitting fees.

"The reason for the limit on board meetings is to curb unnecessary expenditure, and to ensure that boards do not overstep the governance boundary between them and the executives of the state-owned entities," he stated. Board members would also not be allowed to run the parastatals or interfere with their operations, apart from providing strategic direction to the executives to interpret.

In addition, the minister said there were board members who have been refusing to pay income tax on the income they received as board members.

"It is no longer business as usual, and the days of commercial public entities receiving government subsidies are numbered, while non-compliance to corporate governance can no longer be tolerated," Jooste said.

The ministry will also review the processes of recruiting and suspending chief executive officers of SOEs, and conduct "special investigations" to curb corruption.

"I am under the impression that significant amounts of money are spent annually on various legal matters and court cases without a thorough analysis of the cost versus benefit of such cases," he continued.

Research associate at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Max Weylandt, however, said SOE boards need enough sitting time to allow them to have "effective oversight without having cases where sitting fees are incentives for excessive sittings".

"The real question concerns the extent to which government will be able to effectively implement new guidelines and bring about a change in attitude around SOEs. The new Public Enterprises Act is already a year overdue, so we risk losing momentum for change in this area," he said.