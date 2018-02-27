Namibia: Man Crashes Into Fuel Station Shop

A MAN was arrested at Otjiwarongo on Sunday afternoon for drunken driving after he crashed into a fuel station shop, and injured two people who were inside.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Sunday that the suspect (20) failed to stop in the parking lot, and drove straight into the shop along Dr Hage Geingob Street. A portion of the shop's front glass was shattered by the suspect's vehicle. "A petrol attendant on duty and a customer sustained injuries resulting from the accident," Mbeha said. The two were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital shortly after the accident for medical treatment, and are reported to be in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly tested 0,74 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in his body, which is double the legal blood-alcohol level of 0,37mg. He is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court this week on charges of drunken driving, and reckless and/or negligent driving. The suspect and a male passenger in the car escaped with no injuries, Mbeha said.Police investigations continue.

- Nampa