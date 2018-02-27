27 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Crashes Into Fuel Station Shop

Tagged:

Related Topics

A MAN was arrested at Otjiwarongo on Sunday afternoon for drunken driving after he crashed into a fuel station shop, and injured two people who were inside.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Sunday that the suspect (20) failed to stop in the parking lot, and drove straight into the shop along Dr Hage Geingob Street. A portion of the shop's front glass was shattered by the suspect's vehicle. "A petrol attendant on duty and a customer sustained injuries resulting from the accident," Mbeha said. The two were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital shortly after the accident for medical treatment, and are reported to be in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly tested 0,74 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in his body, which is double the legal blood-alcohol level of 0,37mg. He is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court this week on charges of drunken driving, and reckless and/or negligent driving. The suspect and a male passenger in the car escaped with no injuries, Mbeha said.Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

Namibia

New Lüderitz Port an Environmental Threat

AN ENVIRONMENTAL consulting company tasked with investigating a plan by the government to construct a new port at… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.