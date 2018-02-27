26 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: End of Road for Armed Forces After 6-1 Drubbing

By Yankuba Jallow

It certainly was a sickening moment for all Armed Forces FC followers after the league champions became the latest and last Gambian team to exit the continental cup after Hawks.

Banjul Hawks got booted out of the Confederation Cup after slipping up at home in a shock 2-0 defeat to Nigeria's Akwa United in the second-leg in Banjul.

It was however a different case for Armed Forces who weren't expected to get any far in this return tie having got drubbed 3-0 in first-leg in Lusaka.

The soldiers last reached this level nine years ago before they bit the dust to Algeria's JSK Kabylie. Dubbed as a damage limitation exercise, the soldiers made many into believing it was a correct call not to expect much in this tie.

It was continuation from where they let off from the start as the Zambians powered in the opener via Ernest Mbewe with only 17 minutes ticking into the first-half.

Armed Forces evened matters but The Bankers (the visitors' sobriquet) freshened things up into the second-half which meant more troubles for the hosts as their changes paid off with Martin Phiri and veteran Goerge Chilufya each netting a goal to peg the score at 3-1 (6-1 aggregate).

