27 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Reggae Musician Chitopho Forges Ahead

By Tawanda Marwizi

Upcoming reggae musician King Chitopho who is set to release his second album next month, is optimistic that his project will be well received.

Chitopho who is based in South Africa said reggae was one of the genres that commanded respect in Zimbabwe.

"This is one of the genres that is well respected and I believe in Zimbabwe we will go a long way developing it," he said.

He added that reggae musicians still had command.

"We have a lot of talent in the country and through reggae our talent will go beyond borders," he said.

Chitopho started as a DJ in Glen Norah before he moved to South Africa.

According to the musician, his debut album failed to receive adequate marketing due to lack of funds.

"I did not have enough money to market my album but this time we have engaged a professional South African music company that will do the marketing and distribution," he said.

He said they will soon come up quality videos.

"Our first videos were of low quality because we had limited funds. Now we are happy that all is in place," he said.

Chitopho said several songs on the album addressed issues affecting the youth.

Before releasing his debut album, Chitopho worked on a number of singles. Some of his works include the tracks "Devil Sent" "Rasta Never Die", "Love Shop" and "Good Wife".

He is looking forward to work with several musicians both in the country and outside.

"We will have a number of collaborations in and outside Harare so that we come with different sounds," he said.

