Namibia: Lack of Coordination Hampers Development

Lack of coordination between traditional leaders and farmers is hampering development in the Kunene region, Opuwo urban constituency councillor Weich Mupia said on Thursday.

Mupia was speaking during a Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) meeting at Opuwo.

He said government has tried to implement many projects such as the Baynes Hydropower Project, but people in Kunene have not been cooperative.

The governments of Namibia and Angola intend to build a hydropower station and dam at Orokawe or Baynes on the Kunene River, which forms the border between the two countries.

A group of traditional leaders, however, opposed the construction of the hydropower station as they said there are holy mountains and graves belonging to their ancestors in the area. President Hage Geingob at a community meeting at Opuwo in 2015 also said the people of Kunene only have themselves to blame for the lack of development in the region as they have opposed the project.

"When the money goes back to the treasury the community should look to themselves before they blame councillors," Mupia said.

He further said N$30 million is available from the Ministry of Land Reform and N$1,6 billion from the Environmental Investment Fund for use on projects in the agriculture sector, but it is nearly impossible to use it because of fighting between traditional leaders and farmers.

"Most villages have more than five traditional leaders that are against each other," said Mupia.

He also urged the farmers to avoid conflict resulting mainly from the traditional leadership and political matters and instead work in unity to prevent money meant for development being sent back to treasury.

