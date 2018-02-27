27 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldiers Arrest 10 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland in Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Troops deployed to Yelwata under the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) have arrested 10 herdsmen destroying farmland at Tse-Tigir and Tse-Ndugh villages of Benue.

Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement issued late Monday night in Abuja, said the suspects fled into the bush when they sighted the troops.

"While in the act of destroying the farmland, the herdsmen sighted the aggressive troops and fled into the bush," Mr. Chukwu, a Brig.-Gen., said.

"The determined troops pursued and arrested them.

"Items recovered from them are five motorcycles, two machetes, assorted charms and N120, 000," he said.

Mr. Chukwu said the suspects and the items were handed over to the police for investigation.

The spokesman said the Army was determined to fish out criminals and recover weapons they use in killing innocent citizens.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the troops. (NAN)

Nigeria

How President Buhari Should Be Addressed Henceforth - Govt

The federal government has released a new directive on how President Muhammadu Buhari should be addressed at formal… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.