Ethiopia: Administration Scouts Consultants to Preserve Lake Hawassa

The study will be financed by the City Administration of Hawassa

The Hawassa city administration is looking to hire a consultant to identify possible damage, investigate economic importance and contaminating factors of lake Hawassa, one of the largest lakes in the rift valley.

The City Administration will fund the research, and the consultant could either be local or based overseas. This comes after it floated an international bid where no consultants showed interest.

The Lake's ecosystem has been affected by industrial waste from factories, the referral hospital and the university in addition to the sewage coming from the city, according to Embet Tefera, an integrated urban development and structure team leader.

"The eco-system of the Lake is at a risk of pollution and harm," Minjamo Gelagel, head of Urban Planning Institute and vice manager at the City Administration, said. "The most significant impact has been to the water level of the Lake brought about by climatic irregularity."

For the Lake not to lose its economic importance and natural beauty, the research, which will be based on previous studies carried out at Hawassa University, is crucial, according to Minjamo.

The maximum sustainable potential fish yield of the Lake is 186tns a year. Even though the maximum economic yield was estimated to be 178tns a year, the current harvest stands at 182tns a year.

To that end, the Mayor's Office has been gathering relevant information from the University on the conservation of the Lake and development projects, such as amusement parks in areas surrounding it to begin the search for a consultant.

Besides that, the Office is working on awareness creation campaigns to encourage the community to fight human-made pollution affecting the Lake that covers 129sqkm and is 10m deep.

Lake Hawassa is one of the eight major lakes along the East African Rift Valley, that extends from the Afar Triple Junction. The lakes there is home to 800 Cichlid fish species.

This Lake is found in the city that will recently see a new master plan, designed for 12 million Br by the city's Urban Planning Institute, replacing a previous one that had been around for just over a decade.

The research undertaken is prudent, but many of the issues have already been addressed, according to Zinabu Gebremariam (Prof.), senior researcher of freshwater ecology and founding president of Hawassa University.

"The water level of the Lake is rising without showing signs of returning to its initial level, which has been identified in previous studies, making the new research by private consultancy firms redundant," Zinabu said. "Research papers on fish resources, hydrology and water pollution have been conducted and published since the 1990s; what is lacking is implementation."