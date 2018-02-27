27 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Fighter Jets Carry Out an Airstrike On Al Shabaab Base in Somalia

Unknown fighters jets were reported to have carried out an airstrike against Al Shabaab controlled town in Southern Somalia on Tuesday, sources said.

The warplanes fired a missile at a militant camp in Jilib district, the main Al Shabaab stronghold in Middle Shabelle region, according to a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

The has been reports of casualties, but, the number was not confirmed yet. It's not clear which country belongs to the jets conducted the air raid against Al Shabaab.

The latest strikes took place days after Somali and U.S. special forces conducted a drone strike near Kismayo city in Lower Jubba region which killed several militants dead.

