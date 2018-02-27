Somalia: Gunmen Kill Former Electoral Delegate Outside Mogadishu

Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a traditional elder on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday evening, witnesses and Police said.

Mohamed Hussein Kahiye, the elder was gunned down by two men armed with pistols inside a shop he used to run at Sarkuusta area, located near the capital in the evening.

Late Kahiye was a member of the defunct Somali electoral college elected the MPs from Southwest regional administration, according to his relatives.

The culprits managed to escape from the scene before the arrival of the Somali security forces who carried out unsuccessful manhunt mission following the shooting.

It's not yet clear the motive behind the assassination, but, Al Shabaab has previously vowed to murder the elders voted for the current lawmakers from the Federal States.