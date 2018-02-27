Cameroon: Constance Ejuma - Making Cameroon in Hollywood

The Cameroonian born actress and filmmaker is an attraction to her compatriots.

Constance Ejuma is that name, currently on every lip as individuals talk about the film industry in Cameroon and the United States of America (USA). Her recent participation in the latest Hollywood film "The Black Panther" has not only brought her into the limelight as an actress but has also revealed her determination to overcome all odds and climb the ladder within the film industry in the USA and elsewhere.

Constance Ejuma is an award-winning actress and producer. Born in Cameroon and raised in the US, she became interested in acting as a teenager and went on to study theater at the University of Toronto in Canada. She later attended Leicester University in the UK where she received a master's degree in Mass Communications.

After completing her studies, she spent a brief time pursuing acting in the Washington, DC area before making the move to Los Angeles to further her training and advance her career. Dark in complexion, Constance says her acting career has been okay, although she is still aiming for higher heights.

She has been involved in small supporting roles on TV shows and has done a few commercials. Few years ago she joined forces with a friend who wrote a script for a film called "Ben & Ara", in which they ended up producing and starring. According to the Hollywood star, the film did well at film festivals around the world as they won the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) in the best Diaspora Feature Category.

The Hollywood star says her biggest pro about the film industry is being able to tell stories. "This is something we as human beings yearn for; it's part of our genetic makeup so to be part of that tradition is very important to me," the actress noted.

She however underlined that it is a very difficult business to penetrate and get access to good opportunities unless one has special connections. That is why Constance is focused on producing her own projects such as "Ben & Ara" and the web series "Consequences." The actress says it is important as an artist to find a support group of likeminded individuals who can encourage each other.

That is why she joined an organisation called "The African Artists' Association", where she has been able to connect with some talented people.