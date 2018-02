Photo: The Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined his assent to the Peace Corp Establishment bill passed by the National Assembly in 2017.

In a letter read by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday, Mr. Buhari cited security concerns and financial implications amongst reasons for his decision.

The bill has been widely anticipated by many Nigerians who believe the creation of the corps will help address the nation's unemployment crisis.

Details later... ... .