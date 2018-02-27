South Africa: Governance of State-Owned Enterprises - Reforming the Unreformable?

opinion

In countries where State-owned Enterprises are not performing well, including South Africa, the problem is less to do with the fact that they are in public hands as opposed to private ownership. It is about how they are governed. If the quality of ministers that appoint boards of SoEs and who perform oversight role is poor, state entities will under-perform.

Reform of State-owned Enterprises is one of the major themes that President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined in his State of the Nation Address two weeks ago. It also featured in Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Budget speech. The failure of various SoEs during the past 10 years has had a negative effect on public finances and economic growth. Developmental opportunities have been missed as a result of misdirection of resources away from creating value for the South African public to fattening the pockets of a few cronies linked to the governing party.

There are four illnesses that plague South African SoEs: Governance failures, lack of strategic perspective and weak developmental mandate, poor understanding of government's oversight role and weak policy regulatory environment, and operational inefficiencies.

No doubt, many of the problems facing SoEs in South Africa today predate the Zuma era, but...