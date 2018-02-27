Rwanda: Fiba World Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda Finishes Bottom After Loss to Uganda

Rwanda lost 79-63 to Uganda on Sunday night in Bamako, Mali to finish bottom of Group B at the just concluded window one of the African qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

In another game, hosts Mali lost 59-83 to Nigeria, who finished top of the table with a maximum 6 points; Uganda finished second, Mali third while Rwanda finished at the bottom.

It was the third consecutive defeat for Moise Mutokambali's side at hands of neighbours and arch-rivals Uganda.

Uganda first defeated Rwanda 83-71 in January 2015 in Kampala - Uganda before stretching the dominance in March 2017 with a 77-64 comfortable win in Cairo - Egypt. Both defeats came in regional Zone V qualifiers for African Basketball Championship finals.

Rwanda, who started the tournament in Bamako by defeating hosts Mali on Friday before losing to Nigeria the following day, came into the final game against Uganda, knowing that victory would help team finish second in the group.

Mutokambali's men got off to a slow start losing the first quarter 28-16 before Uganda extended the lead to 48-27 by halftime.

Rwanda improved in the second half but their effort was not enough to save them a second defeat of the tournament despite winning the third and fourth quarters narrowly 15-19 and 16-17 respectively.

Uganda's Robinson Odoch scored a game high 20 points and 6 rebounds while Kenneth Gasana posted 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals for Rwanda. Elie Kaje contributed 7 points and a game high 11 rebounds.

Sunday

Uganda 79-63 Rwanda

Mali 59-82 Nigeria