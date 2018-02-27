Namibia: Farm Worker Guilty of Murder By Strangling

A YOUNG farm worker who claimed his girlfriend hanged herself in the Aroab area almost three and a half years ago now stands convicted of having murdered her.

Willem Freddy Eksteen's behaviour after he had allegedly found his girlfriend, Janetta Babiep, hanging from a rope tied to the roof of her room clearly showed he had something to hide concerning her death, judge Dinnah Usiku commented when she delivered her verdict in Eksteen's trial in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

She recounted that according to Eksteen (22), he cut the rope from which Babiep was hanging, placed her on the bed where he and she had been sleeping before she apparently got up to hang herself, and then also removed the remaining piece of rope from the part of the roof to which it had been fastened, and tied the rope to the foot end of the bed to make it look like she had hanged herself while on the bed.

Judge Usiku questioned why it would have been necessary for Eksteen to completely change the scene of Babiep's supposed suicide if she indeed hanged herself, and commented that in her view, it would not have been possible for Eksteen to have removed her by himself from the place where she was hanging.

It was improbable that Babiep was hanging from the roof, and Eksteen's explanation on that score was clearly false and had to be rejected, judge Usiku said.

In its indictment, the prosecution alleged that Eksteen arrived at the farm Warmfontein in the Aroab area east of Keetmanshoop on 21 September 2014. He was supposed to take up employment at the farm, where Babiep was already working.

Eksteen and Babiep (19), who had a child together, spent the night of 21 to 22 September 2014 in the room where she was staying. She died during that night.

During Eksteen's trial, the prosecution, represented by state advocate Felistas Shikerete-Vendura, unsuccessfully tried to use an alleged confession and other self-incriminating statements made by Eksteen as evidence against him, but judge Usiku ruled that those statements could not be used as evidence because Eksteen's constitutional rights had not been explained to him before he allegedly incriminated himself.

In the judgement she delivered yesterday, judge Usiku noted that Eksteen at one stage admitted that he had strangled Babiep.

She further noted that three witnesses who had seen Babiep on the day before her death described her mood as normal or friendly - with none of them having seen any indications that she might have wanted to end her own life - and that a medical doctor who carried out a post-mortem examination on her ruled out the possibility that she could have committed suicide by hanging.

The doctor testified that Babiep died as a result of strangulation, and said he did not find any marks showing that she had been suspended from the rope that was still tied around her neck when he did the autopsy.

Concluding that Eksteen strangled Babiep, judge Usiku said he should have foreseen the possibility that he could cause her death by applying such force to her neck. She convicted him of murder committed without a direct intention to kill.

Eksteen was free on a warning from the court while waiting for his trial to run its course, but his freedom came to an end after he was pronounced guilty, with judge Usiku ordering that he should be kept in custody until his return to court on 15 March for a pre-sentence hearing.

Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht is representing Eksteen.