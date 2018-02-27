Ethiopia: Ministry Vows to Eliminate Malaria

Ministry of Health expressed its strong commitment to eliminate malaria at 239 weredas with active participation of the public health care professionals.

Opening the 29th annual conference of Ethiopian Public Health Association (EPHA), Health Minster Prof. Yifruberhan Mitke yesterday said: "As Ethiopia has a number of success stories towards reducing malaria, it will repeat this world acclaimed achievements in getting rid of malaria once for all.

As to him, the country's direction towards public health care prioritizes prevention through enhancing the role of Health professionals and the public at large.

"Resulting from such associations and health professionals' consistent efforts, during a decade and a half now, Ethiopia has managed to reduce the infant and child under five mortality rates to 29 from 97 and to 67 from 160 respectively. By the same token, it has reduced maternal mortality rate by 70 percent," he indicated.

He also said such inspiring achievements have been gained due to the unwavering commitment of the government and the health professionals.

Moreover, he noted that the country also registered substantial reduction on HIV, Malaria and TB and on other the like diseases.

Regarding to eliminating malaria, he said: "Using the aforesaid success stories, we have already launched malaria elimination program at 239 weredas, we are so confident in achieving it as per the plan."

He underscored that the public health professionals have been playing a big role in designing successful public health policies including the health extension strategy.

Capping off his speech, he urged everyone to join the national malaria elimination program with a view to achieving the set goals in this regard.