Ethiopia: FIFA World Cup Trophy Visits Addis Ababa

The subsequent trophy, called the "FIFA World Cup Trophy", was introduced in 1974. Made of 18 karat gold with a malachite base, it stands 36.8 centimeters high and weighs 6.1 kilograms.

As scheduled by the world football governing body, FIFA, the World Cup Trophy reached Addis Ababa on Saturday for a two-day visit.

This was the second time to arrive in Addis in the span of eight years. The first was received by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi.

This time, according to the schedule, the turn to receive the trophy was handed over to President Mulatu Teshome.

On arrival on Saturday, high government officials and members of the football community along with East Africa Coca Cola Bottling Company officials gave warm reception to the trophy.

This is the fourth time in history that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the Trophy Tour to the world.

Before starting on its global tour, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola travelled across Russia for three months, spanning more than 16,000 kilometres and visiting 16 cities, making it the longest host country tour in history.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 91 cities, across 51 countries including Iceland, Austria and Mongoliaand six continents, giving thousands of fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize.

The Jules Rimet Cup, originally named Victory, was awarded to FIFA World Cup winners until 1970. The third FIFA President, Jules Rimet, passed the vote to initiate the first global football championship in 1929. A year later, he would be awarding the Cup to the Uruguay team, the first World Cup winners in history.

The Cup, weighing 3.8kg, was made of gold-plated sterling silver on a base of lapis lazuli. The trophy was nicknamed "Golden Goddess."

Having won its third FIFA World Cup, the 9th editon in Mexico in June 1970, the Brazil team earned the right to keep the Cup in perpetuity, according to the then-current FIFA regulations.

Three thefts and a dog

The Cup was held by 1938 winners Italy when World War II broke out. President of the Italian Football Federation secretly removed the cup from the bank vault, and hid it in a shoebox under his bed, hoping that the Nazis would not find it there. The cup was saved and, come 1950, awarded to the Uruguay team, the first post-war winners, again.

On 20 March 1966, four months before the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England, the Jules Rimet Cup was stolen but a dog named Pickles saved the day for England. Pickles found the cup, wrapped in newspaper, at the bottom of some garden hedge in Upper Norwood, South London, while being walked by his owner David Corbett.

The original Cup was moved to Brazil in 1970, but that was not the end of its vicissitudes. It was stolen in 1983 no one knows what happened to the original.

The World Cup Trophy travelled to its next destination the capital of Kenya, Nairobi. After it was given warm reception at the national palace the Addis Ababa people got the opportunity to take photo with the prestigious trophy. This is a once in life time experience, said one delighted man after taking photo with the World Cup Trophy.