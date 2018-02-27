Equatorial Guinea: Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea Cementing Economic, Political Ties

" Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea have excellent diplomatic relations for nearly half a century and they have been signing many bilateral agreements to further strengthen their friendship and solidarity on all aspects as well," Said Zelalem Birhanu, Director General of Business Diplomacy Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This remark was made at the recently held business forum here.

During the forum, both counties' business delegates that drawn from Chambers of Commerce, Sectoral associations and private companies conducted extensive discussions that were ended up with the signing of a number of business agreements.

At the event, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations President Engineer Melaku Ezezew and his counterpart Gregorio Boho Camo outlined the business opportunities in both countries and areas of common interests.

Engineer Melaku said: "This forum will open a new chapter of economic partnership between the two countries. Several agreements made in the past. But, this one will highly explore the economic cooperation potentials of both countries."

He also noted that Ethiopia's untouched livestock potential, which is the largest one in Africa and tenth one in the world , its untapped tourism resources and other are best areas of cooperation. The Ethiopian Airlines which flies to Equatorial Guinea is also another means to boost the two countries economic ties.

For his part, Gregorio said that: "We strongly believe that Africa has to develop by Africans, that is why we are here today to reinforce our cooperation with Ethiopia, one of Africa's strong countries."

He also indicated that: "Agriculture, oil trade, aviation and many other areas are our two countries' interests of cooperation including the private sector."

Moreover, Ethiopian Ministry of Trade, Minister Assefa Mulugeta said: "Equatorial Guinean's has strong economy, Ethiopia has an interest in importing oil from Equatorial Guinea apart from other areas of cooperation, further researches will be conducted, based on the currently signed agreements."