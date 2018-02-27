Ethiopia: EFF Imposes 180, 000 Birr Fine On St. George

The Ethiopian Football Federation, EFF, Disciplinary Committee has imposed 180, 000 birr money fine on Saint George for their fans crowed disturbance in the match against Adama City that was held a week earlier on Thursday at the Addis Ababa stadium.

According to the Disciplinary Committee statement the play was interrupted for 28 minutes for crowed disturbance.

In addition to this the committee also decided St. George to play one home match in a closed stadium.

The Committee also imposed 25, 000 birr money fine on Adama City considering the participation of their fans in the crowed violence.

As crowed violence looks like a disease without a medicine taking harsh measure against the doers may serve as an instrument to curb.

In the game that eventually ended level at 1-1, Adama City were in a 1-0 lead. The home side, St. George performance was far below expectations. The fans got angry with that.

That was not the first time for St. George to show poor performance. Considering this their fans began throwing stones from outside in an area commonly called Katanga. Few expected that that kind of hooliganism to take place prior to the game. What was true was that no one was arrested for that vandalism and fighting. But that disturbance forced the game to be interrupted for 28 minutes.

What was also witnessed was the misbehaviour of the St. George fans at the end of the game.

Media report has it that some of St. George fans discussed with the players about the faltering of their performance at the training session. This was done just 22 days ago. Trying to resolve problems with discussion was seen as a civilized way of treating the issue.

But on Thursday in the middle of the game, in a seat that is commonly called Katanga, stones were thrown from outside. Many people were hit by the stone and some of them were seen when they took first aid on the pitch.

The other and serious incident was the decision of some St. George fans to attack their own players out of sheer uncontrolled sentiment and emotion at the end of the play.

It was a terrible incident. The players were stranded at dressing room until the fans were dispersed.

Club sources said that the players also complained for the rough behaviour of their fans. What is true is that one can not emerge victorious every time. St. George had lifted the trophy four times in a row. This is a good achievement. But from this it is not proper to conclude that a win is always possible. Of course, the winning spirit must continue.

At the same time it is good to take some pretty excellent precedents.

This is the Coffee precedent. It may even be quoted as a good model way of expressing anger. That is deciding to to leave the stadium at the 12th minute what ever the score may be at that specific time. Right at the 12th minute all (all) Coffee fans left the stadium. There is a general consensus that the fans are believed to be the 12th player of their side. This is a civilized way of showing discontent to the players.

Time and again Sports ministers, the federation, stakeholders and members of the football community convened to discuss how to stop what one called "soccer terrorism". Despite this, the unstoppable hooliganism marched with accelerated speed.

Before the start of this season the federation had lengthy discussion on ways how to stop this deep rooted disease. It was officially announced that the federation would take strong action including point reduction up to suspension if clubs are not refrain from taking part in disturbance. That didn't help stopping violence.

The disciplinary Committee of the federation took stern measure against the club. Well, punishing the club is one thing but punishing the actual perpetrator is absolutely another thing.

The problem in the Ethiopian case is the offender is not liable to the offence he or she committed.

Take a look at Europeans: In the 70s and 80s hooliganism was nearly out of control But with a combination of tougher laws (banning alcohol and racist chanting and barring misbehaving fans) and a higher chance of detection (through CCTV and improved stewarding and policing) coupled with wider changes in society, a broadening of football's fan base and much better stadiums - are almost certainly helped stop hooliganism.

The conclusion from this that make the wrong doers responsible for what they did using security camera.

This means arrest and charge those who were involved in such kind of vandalism and fighting. The perpetrators must be accountable to what they did. This is the duty of the EFF.