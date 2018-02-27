27 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Current Humidity Good for Belg Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abebe Wolde Giorgis

The Ethiopian Meteorology Agency Deputy Director Dulla Shanko said the current humidity which is characterized by hotness, sunny, cloudiness, dry wind, sporadic rain and precipitation is so helpful in harvesting bumper Belg crops.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald recently, he restated that the current weather condition has a lot of benefits to the country like helping soil to have precipitation, reducing evaporation, replenishing underground water, containing forest fire, and the like.

"More importantly, apart from reviving grazing land, the amount of water in rivers and streams will increase and such water flow accelerates irrigation practice as well."

As to him, places such as Northern Shewa, Southern Wollo, Southern Tigray, Kobo, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' State, Arsi and Bale Massif will enjoy the weather greatly than other areas.

With regard to disseminating timely weather information to stakeholders, he said that the agency provides weather information on regular basis forecasting the coming ten days' weather conditions.

Ministries of health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Water and Irrigation are among the institutions which heavily utilize the weather information.

Dulla also noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources is the one which disseminates the weather information to the farmers with the provision of agronomic support.

Asked whether the anomalies that may occur due to climate variation leads to various disease outbreaks or not, he said it would be dependent of the amount of humidity in the air. "So far,there has been no sign which indicates the outbreak of any disease."

Ethiopia

Ruling Party Council Set Date for Eagerly Awaited Meeting

No change of top leadership within ANDM as Demeke Mekonnen and Gedu Andargachew remain as chairman and deputy of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.