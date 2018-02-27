Ethiopia: Current Humidity Good for Belg Season

The Ethiopian Meteorology Agency Deputy Director Dulla Shanko said the current humidity which is characterized by hotness, sunny, cloudiness, dry wind, sporadic rain and precipitation is so helpful in harvesting bumper Belg crops.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald recently, he restated that the current weather condition has a lot of benefits to the country like helping soil to have precipitation, reducing evaporation, replenishing underground water, containing forest fire, and the like.

"More importantly, apart from reviving grazing land, the amount of water in rivers and streams will increase and such water flow accelerates irrigation practice as well."

As to him, places such as Northern Shewa, Southern Wollo, Southern Tigray, Kobo, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' State, Arsi and Bale Massif will enjoy the weather greatly than other areas.

With regard to disseminating timely weather information to stakeholders, he said that the agency provides weather information on regular basis forecasting the coming ten days' weather conditions.

Ministries of health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Water and Irrigation are among the institutions which heavily utilize the weather information.

Dulla also noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources is the one which disseminates the weather information to the farmers with the provision of agronomic support.

Asked whether the anomalies that may occur due to climate variation leads to various disease outbreaks or not, he said it would be dependent of the amount of humidity in the air. "So far,there has been no sign which indicates the outbreak of any disease."