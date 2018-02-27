South Africa: Dear President Ramaphosa, Make Life More Humane for Our Refugees

opinion

An open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the Refugees Amendment Act, which the writer says disregards the international laws on refugees and children.



Dear President Ramaphosa,

I heard your call for Thuma Mina and I am writing to let you know that I am ready to lend a hand.

I, like many other South Africans, sat down on that Friday night to watch your State of the Nation Address. I listened to your address with the view, not to criticise, but rather to reaffirm my commitment to South Africa and see where I can help.

What stood out to me was your statement that South Africa belongs to all who live in it and your commitments made to addressing poverty and creating jobs for our youth.

Additionally, the comments on having the "most hospitable people", with "the most beautiful country" and calling on "all South Africans to open their homes and their hearts to the world" caught my attention.

You spoke of a new dawn and recognised that sometimes we fail, merely because we fail to implement our laws. One glaring example of this is the treatment of refugees in South Africa, in particular...