South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - Bathabile Dlamini's Appointment Disrespects All South African Women

analysis

If you wanted proof that the Cabinet portfolio of Women in the Presidency is not taken seriously, look no further than the deployment of Bathabile Dlamini to that role. Dlamini's disastrous tenure at Social Development should have spelled the end of her ministerial duties, and her personal freedom. Instead, her appointment as Women's Minister confirms two things: that the portfolio is viewed as essentially meaningless, and that the ANC Women's League - of which Dlamini remains president - is still viewed as a bloc necessary to appease.

As Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini has been an unmitigated disaster: endangering the very lives of millions of South Africa's social grant recipients through her dogged pursuit of an unlawful contract with grants suppliers CPS, and then demonstrating an arrogant disregard for the attempts of Parliament to hold her to account. Under her watch, talented and committed Social Development officials have fled.

The decision to replace Dlamini as Social Development Minister in the first available Cabinet reshuffle was a no-brainer. But it seemed equally unquestionable that Dlamini had to go altogether. This would seem doubly the case given how vocally Dlamini campaigned against Ramaphosa becoming ANC president, even spreading rumours...