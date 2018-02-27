South Africa: National Assembly Speaker Swears in Nine New MPs

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Baleka Mbete, has today sworn in nine (9) new Members of Parliament (MPs) from the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The new ANC MPs are:

Mr David Mabuza – replacing Ms Dudu Manana Ms Regina Mhaule – replacing Mr James Skhosana Mr Zweli Mkhize – replacing the late Mr Trevor Bonhomme Mr Nathi Nhleko – replacing Ms Makhosi Khoza Ms Peggy Nkonyeni – replacing the late Ms Beatrice Ngcobo Mr Alvin Botes – replacing Mr Patrick Mabilo Mr Nhlanhla Xaba – replacing Mr Thabo Manyoni Mr Nhlanhla Nene

The new MP from the DA is:

Ms Gwen Ngwenya – replacing Mr Gordon Mackay

Speaker Mbete has welcomed the new MPs and wished them well in their responsibilities.

