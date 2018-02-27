27 February 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: National Assembly Speaker Swears in Nine New MPs

The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Baleka Mbete, has today sworn in nine (9) new Members of Parliament (MPs) from the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The new ANC MPs are:

  1. Mr David Mabuza – replacing Ms Dudu Manana
  2. Ms Regina Mhaule – replacing Mr James Skhosana
  3. Mr Zweli Mkhize – replacing the late Mr Trevor Bonhomme
  4. Mr Nathi Nhleko – replacing Ms Makhosi Khoza
  5. Ms Peggy Nkonyeni – replacing the late Ms Beatrice Ngcobo
  6. Mr Alvin Botes – replacing Mr Patrick Mabilo
  7. Mr Nhlanhla Xaba – replacing Mr Thabo Manyoni
  8. Mr Nhlanhla Nene

The new MP from the DA is:

  1. Ms Gwen Ngwenya – replacing Mr Gordon Mackay

Speaker Mbete has welcomed the new MPs and wished them well in their responsibilities.

