23 February 2018

Economic Freedom Fighters (Johannesburg)

South Africa: EFF Calls On Ramaphosa to Remove Liars From Cabinet

press release By Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi

The EFF calls on Ramaphosa to act on the remedial action of the discredited Public Protector that Minister Lyn Brown lied under oath to parliament. The Public Protector states that Brown mislead Parliament when asked whether there were no contracts of engagement between Eskom and Trillian Capital which results in the breach of Executive Ethics Code. The report orders Ramaphosa to take appropriate action against Brown in 14 days.

We call on Brown to step down and not waist everyone's breath of having to call on her to do so. She has violated the constitution, disrespected the institution of parliament and thus she must step down.

There is truly no reason why Ramaphosa is not acting of Ministers who the Public Protector or a Court of Law has found to have lied under oath; why waste time to dis articulate liars from the cabinet, unless factionalism comes before the constitution as it did under Zuma.

