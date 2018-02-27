President Cyril Ramaphosa says his new Cabinet should be seen as a "transitional" Cabinet.

Speaking to eNCA journalist Annika Larsen outside the Old Assembly chamber on Tuesday morning, shortly before addressing the House of Traditional Leaders, Ramaphosa claimed he did not have to compromise on its composition.

"No, no, this is a transitional Cabinet. It is the Cabinet that will take us to the next elections.

"That's how people should see it, and it is a very strong Cabinet. It takes into account the strengths we have in government and we have some really good people.

"I'd like to give them a chance and give them an opportunity. I'm hoping... they will take us forward, so South Africa is moving forward with this Cabinet."

Ramaphosa said the leadership of the ANC was still coming up with proposals for the reconfiguration of a new Cabinet.

He promised during his State of the Nation Address that he would review the size and configuration of his Cabinet after consultation with many stakeholders, including opposition parties.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa announced significant changes to his Cabinet, including the return of Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan, among others, and new additions to his Cabinet.

New deputy president David Mabuza, and new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers who have not served before, will be sworn in at 16:00 in the Good Hope chamber in Parliament.

The four members who must first be sworn in as Members of Parliament before taking their executive oaths include Mabuza, new Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize, new International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule, and returning Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

That process will happen in a closed meeting in the Speaker's office around noon on Tuesday.

