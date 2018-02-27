27 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The New Dawn's First National Budget Is the Same Old Disaster

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Luke Jordan

The first substantive action of the "new dawn" has arrived, and it could not be worse.

Almost R3-billion a year taken out of schools. When children cannot read. R10-billion taken out of homes. When the housing backlog is vast. R12-billion taken out of roads and rail and water, and R5-billion taken out of municipal infrastructure. When growth depends on infrastructure, especially in the rural areas hit hardest by the cuts, and when service delivery is perpetually behind. R3-billion out of building jails and courts. When those are overcrowded and crime is rampant.

The list goes on. R5-billion over three years removed from SARS' IT investments. When efficient tax collection relies on IT, and eFiling is still built on a technology (Flash) that Apple and Google have called too insecure to use for cat videos. R&D infrastructure, slashed. Broadband, slashed. Even the small amounts are egregious. R100-million cut from libraries and museums. At the dawn of an era supposedly attacking corruption, the NPA's budget is cut by R200-million a year, the equivalent of hundreds of lawyers and investigators.

But, it will be said, with money needed for universities, what else could be done? A great deal.

Start with inheritance taxes. The...

South Africa

'Imali Yeqolo' - Really, Gigaba? Women Fall Pregnant to Get Child Grants?

Gender activists are outraged by the finance minister's side comments on government grants during his budget speech. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.