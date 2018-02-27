South Africa: Mabuza's Promotion Shows That Corruption Wins As ANC Rewards Its Most Loyal Comrades

press release

The appointment of former Mpumalanga Premier, David Mabuza as Deputy President of the country, along with former Education MEC, Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is a clear demonstration that the problem does not only lie with individuals within the party, but it is the ANC itself that is a problem.

As they ascend to higher office, both David Mabuza and Reginah Mhaule know that they have left havoc in the departments they oversaw and that unless there is total change in government, Mpumalanga will not recover.

While the departure of Mabuza is good news for Mpumalanga, it is some of the worst news for the people of South Africa. Having left the province in a poorer state, Mabuza has now been promoted to a position where, by the time his term ends, will leave South Africa in even worse shape.

Under Reginah Mhaule's leadership, basic education in the province remained stagnant. She did nothing to address the terrible condition of sanitation facilities at hundreds of schools across the province. She also failed to find a lasting solution to the problems of overcrowded classrooms and overworked teachers.

In fact, Reginah Mhaule abandoned learners in Mpumalanga by simply handing over the management of schools and the Department of Education to the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU).

David Mabuza may preach unity at every opportunity, but he leaves behind a divided administration.

Since his 2013 State of the Province Address (SOPA), David Mabuza has repeatedly claimed that he will take a stand against public servants doing business with government. Yet, today, the Auditor- General continues to find that public servants continue to stifle organic small businesses by doing business with government.

Although he is vacating his seat in the province, the Democratic Alliance will ensure that David Mabuza answers to the following issues:

The hyper-inflated farms that were bought by government when he was MEC of Agriculture;

How much of the people's money was used when he lost a court case to Mathews Phosa, regarding allegations that he was an Apartheid spy;

R70 million that was spent by this government on Mandela Memorial services, without following supply chain management prescripts, as well as the R3 million video that never materialised;

His administration's attempt to broker a deal with the Gutpa-newspaper, The New Age, on good news only stories in the province;

The R36.4 million spent by Mabuza and his executive on luxury vehicles, while ordinary citizen go hungry in the province;

The millions spent on capital projects such as the High Altitude Training Centre, and Cultural Hub, yet nothing ever materialised.

There are a litany of allegations that hang over Mabuza's head, including his hand in alleged political killings, which he must be made to answer for.

David Mabuza has built a network of patronage in Mpumalanga that benefits him and his criminal cabal. The fact that the ANC chose to reward him for this shows that the ANC will continue to reward corruption and mafia behaviour because under the ANC, the people come last.

The imminent cabinet reshuffle in Mpumalanga should provide the ANC with an opportunity to cut ties with corrupt leaders and bring about total change but it will instead show the extent of Mabuza's autocratic leadership as he will ensure that only his loyal comrades benefit.

Only under a DA-led government will the people of Mpumalanga be freed from corruption, hopelessness and joblessness. The province needs Total Change, where the people come first, services are delivered and jobs are created.

James Masango MPL

DA Mpumalanga Provincial Leader