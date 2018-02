Former president Jacob Zuma has made his first public appearance in KwaZulu-Natal since his resignation two weeks ago.

He attended the official opening of the provincial Legislature that king Goodwill Zwelithini presided over on Tuesday.

Zuma arrived at the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg with his full presidential security detail.

He resigned a day after his recall by the African National Congress NEC.

There were loud cheers and ululations when he arrived.More to follow.

News24