Nigerian Fisherman Killed By Cameroonain Soldiers in Cross River

Calabar — Cameroonian soldiers have killed one Nigerian fisherman from the border community of Mfum, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The fisherman was allegedly shot and killed while he was fishing in a river that flows along the borders of both countries.

A source from the community which is about 250 kilometres from Calabar, the state capital, said the incident happened on Friday, February 23, this year.

The source said aside from the fisherman who was killed, two other Nigerians were also shot and injured.

"It is an aftermath of the continuous onslaught against the Cameroon separatists," the source stated.

The source said before the killing of the fisherman was discovered, there was sporadic shooting into the Nigerian territory by the Cameroon which lasted for about three hours.

Residents of the community condemned the action of the Cameroon soldiers, saying it was capable of igniting problems between the two nations.

The residents said their hope is that the federal government would take necessary action.

The residents said the Nigeria security agencies should continue to protect the lives and property of the people of Nigeria regardless of nationality.

The Clan Head of Ajassor, the host community of the Mfum border point, Ntui Anthony Etta, said that the action of the Cameroon soldiers was becoming disturbing, as they have become bolder in disregarding the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria.

Attempts to reach the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for comments on the development did not yield any positive result as the phone number of the Army Public Relations Officer was not going through.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.