27 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Correct Management of Water Resources Recommended

Luanda — The Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, on Tuesday in Luanda recommended a correct management of water resources, with a view to securing the access of families and communities to drinkable water.

Bornito de Sousa said so while delivering a speech at the first ordinary meeting of the National Waters Council, which is a consultation organ of the head of the Executive.

The Vice President spoke of the need to municipalise the maintenance services of energy and waters equipment, introduce smart technology for the measuring and charging the utilisation of water, secure financial sustainability of firms that provide energy and water services and promote appropriate treatment of residual waters.

During his speech, the Vice President also reminded that the sustainable development goals until the year 2030 point out as priority the guaranteeing of the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

He also explained that the National Waters Council is also a mechanism for the application of juridical tools in the ambit of the national and shared international management of water resources.

In this first meeting, the National Waters Council is analysing the juridical framework for the application of a waters abstraction fee, the regulation of the National Water resource Fund and the drainage basins council, among other issues.

Co-ordinated by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the National Waters Council comprises several governmental departments.

