Angola: Ministry of Culture Regrets Death of Tocoists

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture on Monday in Luanda, expressed consternation over the deaths of the members of the Church Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World dubbed Tocoist, victims of road accident in the northern Cuanza Norte province.

The victims were returning to the capital city, coming from the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the death of the church's founder, Simão Toco, held from 19 to 25 February in Ntaya, Maquela do Zombo, Uige province.

Angop learnt, that at least six people died, while 25 wounded victims are currently receiving medical assistance in Luanda.