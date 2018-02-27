27 February 2018

Tanzania: Chadema Top Brass Report to Police for Questioning Over Deadly 'Demos'

By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's top leadership has arrived at the Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam for questioning.

They are to be interrogated in connection with Friday, February 16 'demonstrations'.

It was during the demonstrations that police shot dead a 22-year National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Ms Akwilina Akwiline in a stray bullet as they (the police) sought to break up the rally.

Police wrote to Chadema last week, demanding the party's top leadership to report to Central Police Station for questioning by 17:00 hours yesterday (Monday, February 16).

Those who reported at the Central Police Station on Tuesday, February 27, included the Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe and the party's deputy secretary general for Tanzania Mainland, Mr John Mnyika.

The list also included Chadema's deputy secretary general for Tanzania Zanzibar, Mr Salum Mwalimu, the party's national women's wing chairperson, Ms Halima Mdee, chairman for Chadema's Serengeti Zone, Mr John Heche and the treasurer for the women's wing, Ms Esther Matiko.

They were escorted by Iringa Urban MP, Mr Peter Msigwa and his Arusha counterpart, Mr Godbless Lema.

The party's secretary general, Dr Vicent Mashinji, was reportedly out of the country and that he would obey the police call as soon as he returns.

Ms Akwilina was laid to rest in Rombo, Kilimanjaro on Friday last week.

