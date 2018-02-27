27 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Just in - #dapchigirls: Presidency Releases Names, Details of 110 Kidnapped Schoolgirls

By Abdulkareem Haruna

The presidency on Tuesday provided the names and details of the 110 girls missing after Boko Haram attacked Dapchi in Yobe State.

Residents of the community and staff of the school had told PREMIUM TIMES the girls were kidnapped by the terrorists last week Monday during the attack.

Parents of the girls had also released a list of 105 girls missing after the attack.

After the parents released the list, the federal government announced that 110 girls were actually missing.

On Tuesday, the presidency on its Twitter handle provided the names of the girls and the classes they were in before the kidnap.

"Of the 110 missing girls, 8 are in JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS3, 40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3. The girls' ages range from 11 to 19 years. #DapchiUpdate"

More details later...

