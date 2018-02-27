Uganda: Health Workers Sell Blood in Kamuli

Some health workers are selling blood to patients through middlemen at government hospitals following the prolonged blood shortage in the country.

Particularly at Kamuli hospital and Mission Hospital both in Kamuli District, two health workers were arrested after a tip-off that they had been picking blood from hospital stores and secretly selling it to patients at a negotiated fee.

The blood is picked from the hospital storage facilities, carried in polythene bags (buveera) and secretly sold to patients or their caretakers at a fee which is collected by an agent at a particular location.

Ordeal

A patient's attendant at the maternity wing of Kamuli Hospital, who requested to only be referred to as 'Rehema' for protection, said when her patient needed blood, she was directed to the hospital gate by another attendant in the same ward.

"I was told that there are middlemen at the hospital gate who sell blood. When I reached there, there was a middleman who asked me for Shs30,000 (for a unit of blood) but I bargained to Shs15,000," Rehema narrated to Daily Monitor yesterday.

The hospital administrator, Ms Sophie Zikusooka, said the blood shortage is a nationwide concern and the facility is referring deserving patients to other health facilities such as Jinja hospital, Nyenga and Kakira Children's Hospital.

Ms Zikusooka did not explain why blood from the hospital stores was being sold on black market yet they claim a shortage.

Some health workers said hospital officials connive with some volunteers to steal the blood and secretly sell it to patients.

A laboratory official said the regular staff are helpless because the volunteer collaborators are protected by "bosses".

"They bypass us and use the now powerful volunteers as conduits of blood sales," the official said.

Kamuli Hospital has volunteers working in the laboratory but it was not readily established who among them was or were involved in the scam. One of the health officials at the hospital was asked by the "blood vendors" to pay Shs100,000 for two units for his patient who was in critical need.

The incident has caused an uproar at the hospital and some staff threatened a protest.

One mother had to be taken back home because she could not afford Shs100,000 for blood.

When contacted, the hospital medical superintendent, Dr Stephen Daaki, downplayed the blood scam, saying the hospital has Grade A services and when blood is not available, some patients buy it.

"When we have Grade A services and there is lack of blood, it is inevitable to source blood from anywhere else. When the patient is able and willing, what's wrong?" he asked, before saying the blood scam is a media exaggeration.

When a Daily Monitor undercover reporter visited the hospital and pretended to be a client looking for blood, the "middleman" said since Sunday when the media reported the issue, the collaborators in the hospital laboratory had become cautious to avoid a trap.

The regional blood bank manager at Jinja hospital, Mr Paul Kaggwa, confirmed the blood scam.

"The government spends $45 (about Shs165,000) per unit of blood from the time it is donated, taken for testing and stored until it finds its recipient," he said.

Mr Kaggwa said he had arrested two health workers at the two hospitals he caught selling blood.

"It is only laboratory attendants and technicians who are mandated to pick blood and in most cases, distribute it. We have done our underground work and I am aware blood is being sold. I am going to hand over the culprits to the Health Monitoring Group," Mr Kaggwa said.

He said he went to Kamuli hospital on Sunday following a tip-off. He pretended to be a caretaker seeking blood for a patient.

He was, however, shocked when the phone numbers for the 'middlemen' he was given turned out to be of health workers at the hospital.

"When I called the numbers, one belonged to a health worker at Kamuli hospital while another belonged to a health worker at Mission Hospital. Both were demanding Shs25,000 and Shs20,000 respectively for a unit of blood," Mr Kaggwa recounted.

'No shortage'

He insisted there is plenty of blood and wondered why health workers were claiming a shortage.

However, Mr Kaggwa allayed the fear about the safety of the blood on the black market. He insisted it is safe but stolen from hospital stores.

Health workers at Kamuli hospital described it as strange and unethical for patients or attendants to walk in with their own blood sachets packed in polythene bags.

A look at its laboratory records last week revealed that the hospital received 41 units of blood on February 15 after a six-month absence.