Angola: Over 30,000 Angolans Benefit From Scholarships

Saurimo — More than 30,000 Angolans have benefited from scholarship, 4,625 abroad, said the Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Monday in Saurimo city, eastern Lunda Sul province.

The government's bet on scholarship aims at ensuring greater number of Angolans to have access to higher education.

According to the Head of State, in order for more Angolans to benefit from scholarships, the government needs to increase the number of awards, which, however, also depends on new financing sources.

In order to improve the quality of higher education in the country, the president informed that a review of the legal and regulatory framework is in progress and that a national quality assurance system for the institutions of this subsystem of education is being created and expanded.

However, the president defended greater commitment to scientific research that will respond to the demands and needs of the social economic environment in which, it develops.