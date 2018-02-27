27 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 30,000 Angolans Benefit From Scholarships

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — More than 30,000 Angolans have benefited from scholarship, 4,625 abroad, said the Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Monday in Saurimo city, eastern Lunda Sul province.

The government's bet on scholarship aims at ensuring greater number of Angolans to have access to higher education.

According to the Head of State, in order for more Angolans to benefit from scholarships, the government needs to increase the number of awards, which, however, also depends on new financing sources.

In order to improve the quality of higher education in the country, the president informed that a review of the legal and regulatory framework is in progress and that a national quality assurance system for the institutions of this subsystem of education is being created and expanded.

However, the president defended greater commitment to scientific research that will respond to the demands and needs of the social economic environment in which, it develops.

Angola

Angola Offers Visa On Arrival to Citizens From 61 Countries

The nationals of 61 countries travelling to Angola will be granted visas on arrival, state-owned media confirmed… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.