South Africa: Three North West SAPS Members Died After Their Vehicle Collided With a Stray Horse

press release

Three SAPS members attached to North West Tracing team were driving from Mthatha to Engcobo to join the Task Team investigating the Engcobo Saps attack when their vehicle collided with a stray horse. The accident happened few kilometers outside Engcobo after 24:00.

Three members are confirmed to have died on the scene after their vehicle crashed and rolled.

One member was critically injured and taken to Mthatha hospital for medical attention. He is reported to be in a critical condition.

An inquest docket was opened.