27 February 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Robber Bursts Into Tears After Being Handed 10-Yr Jail Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Malik Sullemana

There was drama in court yesterday when Mohammed Mustapha, a motorcycle repairer burst into tears before he was handed a 10-year jail term for robbing a student of a mobile phone valued at GH¢650.00.

The convict who asked the court to temper justice with mercy robbed an 18-year-old student of the University of Ghana, Legon, on February 21, at Lashibi in Accra.

In passing sentence, presiding judge of Accra Circuit Court "1" Mr Aboagye Tandoh said, "It is okay my friend, to err is human."

Mr Tandoh said the sentence handed to Mohammed was the minimum and that he took into consideration the plea for mitigation and the fact that Mohammed had shown remorse.

The convict, dressed in a pair of jeans over a shirt to match was spotted murmuring and occasionally raising his head up as if he was praying and asking for divine intervention.

The judge noted that although it was the courage of the young girl that led to the arrest of the convict as she held firmly to the motorcycle Mohammed used to rob her and subsequently raised the alarm, the attempt, though legendary was not worth it because "life is precious."

Prosecuting, Superintendent Kwaku Bempah told the court that Mohammed resides at Ashaiman, while the complainant lives at Community 14 Annex, Lashibi.

He said on February 21, 2018, at about 7:30pm, the convict; riding on an unregistered Apsonic Jungle motorcycle snatched the complainant's Infinix mobile phone on her way home from lectures and tried to escape.

The court heard that the girl held his shirt and hanged on the motorcycle shouting for help "my phone my phone."

Supt. Bempah said Mohammed dragged her to a distance until they fell into a gutter resulting in injuries to the complainant.

According to the police officer, passersby went to the rescue of the complainant and arrested the convict.

He said Mohammed admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Ghana

Text of Address by Ghana's President to U.S. Governors Meeting

Address by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo, at the National Governors 2018… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.