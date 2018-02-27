27 February 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Man, 63, Grabbed for Trafficking Granddaughter

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A man who allegedly attempted to sell his 9-year-old granddaughter for GH¢100,000 has been busted by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Midawo Agbodzi, 63, unemployed, who lives at East Legon with the victim is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Director-General of the CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on February 22, the Unit received information that the suspect was offering her granddaughter (name withheld) for sale at Osu in Accra

The Director-General said intelligence reports gathered by the police led to the rescue of the girl and the arrest of the suspect the same day at Osu.

DCOP Addo-Danquah said the victim was currently at a shelter going through counselling.

She said investigations revealed that Agbodzi went for the girl who was living with her aunt in the Volta Region.

The CID Director-General said the suspect claimed he had 10 children and could not cater for them and the grandchild, so he had to dispose off her by selling her.

The Director-General said the suspect would be put before court soon for human trafficking

