27 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Us Envoy Leaves Zimbabwe a Sad Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Munyaradzi Chamalimba/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare (file photo).
By Staff Reporter

Outgoing US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry Thomas Jr, says former president Robert Mugabe should have done more for the country and he leaves the country with a sense of sadness.

Under Mugabe, Zimbabwe's economy shrunk to less than 30 percent of what it was in 2000. Unemployment rose to about 70 -80 percent with the majority of the people living below US$1 a day.

Those opposed to his dictatorial tendencies were subjected to kidnappings, torture or even death but, Mugabe has denied all these.

In an interview along-side the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) training on provision of support to Trafficking in Persons Victims (TIP) in Harare on Monday, Ambassador Thomas said, "We have no comment on what former president Robert Mugabe is alleged to have said but, I leave this country with sadness looking at what it should have been."

At his birthday party held at his 'Blue Roof' mansion in Borrowdale last week, Mugabe condemned the new government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for coming into power through a coup last November.

In his remarks, Mugabe said the army, under former commander Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, now deputy president, side-lined him as a Commander-In-Chief and took sides with Mnangagwa in Zanu PF factional wars.

Ahead of that Mugabe told a visiting African Union (AU) chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, last week that he was forced to resign.

Mahamat's visit was necessitated by the Zanu PF faction G40 which supported the former first family and wrote to AU and SADC asking for their intervention and Zimbabwe's return to what they called 'constitutional rule.'

However, the AU has since endorsed Mnangagwa's takeover.

The US government has since renewed sanctions on the new government and its ministers and called on Mnangagwa to hold free and fair elections which are scheduled for later this year.

Zimbabwe

Former Mines Minister Chidhakwa Arrested Again

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary Professor Francis… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.