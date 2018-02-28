Zimbabwe: SA Probes Tsvangirai Nurse's Death

South African police have opened investigations into the mysterious death of the Zimbabwean nurse who cared for MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai when he was admitted at a Johannesburg Hospital where he was receiving treatment for cancer of the colon.

Mr Tsvangirai eventually died of the disease and was buried at his rural home in Buhera last week.

It is suspected that Ms Nomsa Ncube (44) was killed on February 18 by unknown assailants at her rented apartment in central Johannesburg. Ms Ncube, of Esigodini in Matabeleland South, was employed by Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC).

She caused a stir when her photo posing next to frail-looking Mr Tsvangirai, who was on his hospital bed, went viral on social media.

Ms Ncube received a backlash from many people for her actions.

Sources close to the case said her body was found lying in a pool of blood by her maid on the day she was supposed to appear before the WDGNC disciplinary committee in connection with the picture.

Zimbabwe's Consul General to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said they were yet to get feedback from the police.

"SAPS has opened investigations into the matter to establish circumstances around the woman's death," he said.

"They have promised to give us feedback on their findings.

"As the consulate, we have completed processing the repatriation documents and the body has been taken to Kings and Queens' mortuary pending the completion of police investigations. The body will soon be repatriated to Bulawayo for burial."

It is reported that prior to her death, Ms Ncube was under fire from various Zimbabweans over her conduct.