Rwanda: Karekezi Leaves Role as Rayon Head Coach

Rayon Sports head coach Olivier Karekezi has left the club barely seven months into the job, Times Sport has established. The former Rwanda international had signed a two-year contract with Rayon Sports in July 2017.

Sources close to Karekezi say he left the country for Sweden on Monday evening aboard a Turkish Airlines flight, hours after losing to archrivals APR 1-0.

Karekezi had increasingly come under pressure following the APR defeat with sources also linking Rayon Sports with former head coach Didier Gomez da Roza.

However, club officials say they have not received an official resignation letter from Karekezi.

Speaking to Times Sport, the club secretary general, Bernard 'King' Itangishaka, said that Karekezi had not formally tendered his resignation.

"We need official communication from Karekezi. In the meantime, assistant coach Jeannot Witakenge will be in charge of the team," Itangishaka said.

Asked if the club management had lost patience with Karekezi over recent performances, Itangisha said, "It is not true, we were happy with him because his performance was not bad. We have not talked to him yet, but if he returns we can sit with him and see what to do next. We play well, but the scoring is a big problem, it was too early to judge him because we are still in contention in every competition," Itangishaka added

The 1-0 defeat against a ten-man APR side saw APR move into third place on the Azam Rwanda Premier League standings.

Muhadjir Hakizimana's strike in the 27th minute helped Jimmy Mulisa's team close the gap on leaders SC Kiyovu to three points, while defending champions Rayon Sports remained in fourth place, five points behind the leaders.

Since joining Rayon Sports this season, Karekezi has managed to beat his former teammate Mulisa twice in four meetings, while the later has managed one win and one draw.

Karekezi's two victories included the 1-0 win in Agaciro Development Cup and 2-0 triumph in the Super Cup while Mulisa's APR side beat their arch-rivals on the final day of this year's Heroes Cup and league match 1-0.

During his playing career, Karekezi scored 25 goals in 53 appearances for Rwanda.

He was part of the Amavubi team that featured in the 2004 Africa Nations Cup finals in Tunisia - the country's most successful football team to date, and the only time Rwanda has participated in the continental showpiece.

Karekezi's career, that started with APR junior team in 1999-2001, saw him play for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden where he scored five goals in 18 matches during the 2005 season.

In 2006, he scored 11 goals for Helsingborg to become top scorer in Allsvenskan. In January 2008, he moved to Hamarkameratene in Norway.

In March 2010, he joined Swedish second division club Östers IF on a two-year deal and he played for Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 club CA Bizertin and Swedish side Trelleborgs.

The former striker made his international debut for Rwanda in 2000 and announced his retirement from international football in August 2013.