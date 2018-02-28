Rwanda: Best A-Level Science Performers Share Their Secrets to Success

The Ministry of Education last Friday released results for candidates who sat their Advanced Level exams in 2017.

Out of the 40,753 candidates, 89.55 per cent passed compared to 89.51 per cent who passed in 2016.

We bring stories of some best students for science combinations countrywide.

Eleven candidates from different science combinations obtained AAAA, according to the results released by the ministry.

The science combinations offered at A-level include Physics - Chemistry - Biology (PCB), Physics - Chemistry - Mathematics (PCM), Mathematics - Chemistry - Biology (MCB), Mathematics - Physics - Computer Science (MPC), Biology - Chemistry - Geography (BCG), Mathematics - Computer Science - Economics (MCE) and Mathematics - Physics - Geography (MPG).

Nshizirungu eyes medicine

Patrick Nshizirungu of Corner Stone Leadership Academy, in Rwamagana emerged among the best science students in the country.

Nshizirungu offered Biology, Chemistry and Geography (BCG) combination.

"I am excited; the results were as surprising as much as they were impressive. I could not have imagined emerging the best in science combinations though I was doing well in class," Nshizirungu told The New Times on Monday.

The 19-year old attributed his performance to hard work.

The Kirehe boy went to Groupe Scolaire Kirehe and then E.S Nyarubuye in same district for his O- level studies.

With a modest background, the son of a teacher says news of his performance came as a surprise.

"I didn't perform very well in primary and I found it hard getting a boarding school. I was young and could not take lessons serious probably because of my age," he says.

"Even in O-Level my performance was average. I was not among the best performers in class, but when I joined Cornerstone in S4 I got determined and started working harder," he adds.

The second born in a family of four, Nshizirungu commended his parents and teachers for their wise counsel.

"I owe my performance to God first, without God, I couldn't have achieved this. I am also thankful to my parents who always kept an eye on me, my teachers always encouraged and advised me to study hard and all this pushed me to work harder," he says.

Nshizirungu wants to pursue medicine at university in the US.

"My dream is to become a medical doctor to contribute to the health sector in the country because we still have a big gap in the sector," he proudly says.

*******************************************

Cyusa's father broke the good news after reading The New Times

Boris Cyusa was filled with joy after knowing that he had obtained Grade A in all subjects.

The 18-year-old said he was inspired by former schoolmates.

He wants to study engineering at university.

"My father broke the news of my results after seeing the list of best candidates (from The New Times). I am happy that my hard work paid off. If you aim higher and get what you wanted then your sweat was not in vain," says Cyusa.

The resident of Kicukiro went to Petit Seminaire Ndera where he did Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

He emerged overall best candidate in all science combinations along with Patrick Nsizirungo who did Biology, Chemistry and Geography (BCG) from Corner Stone Leadership Academy.

"I used to be the first in class and my parents could encourage me," he said.

He said his secret was hard work, listening to teachers and prayer.

"My dream is to do mechanical engineering.

He said he loves sports which helped him relax whenever he was tired of revision.

"One should always relax and do sports, brains need a break. Find time to relax, have fun with others. Students should always combine studies with co-curricular activities," he said.

*******************************************

Ineza wants to become a pilot

Lutgardis Ukangutse Ineza never felt that her dream would become reality until she emerged best performer in Mathematics, Physics and Geography (MPG).

The 18-year-old from Gashora Girls Academy says her childhood dream was to become a pilot.

So, when she grew up, she decided she would study hard and become a pilot.

"Usually, I am a very emotional person. When I heard of my results, I first froze then tears started flowing. This is something I had been dreaming of even though I would not talk about it out loud.

"I always dreamed of flying. Maybe it was because of many cartoons I watched on TV, but when I grew up and got to know that Rwanda has few pilots, especially women, I knew I had to work for that and decided to take Mathematics, Physics and Geography (MPG)," she says.

She hopes to pursue her studies in Canada.

"I am so passionate about playing a big role in the development of Rwanda through infrastructure development. I want to study abroad and learn about their innovations to bring that back in Rwanda and build the Rwanda every citizen would love to live in," says the last born in a family of three children.

Her advice to others is to dream big, plan ahead, pray and evaluate themselves in whatever they do and respect everyone.

"Love your subjects and your teachers. Ask for advice and listen to them. Socialise with people around you. Try something new, like your talents. Make your life very interesting," she says.

*******************************************

Kaligirwa is a recipient of Imbuto Foundation awards

Ariane Kaligirwa emerged the best female candidate in sciences with Mathematics, Physics and Geography (MPG) subject combination.

The 19-year-old from Gashora Girls Academy is a recipient of several Imbuto Foundation awards.

"I want to do aviation. I am proud of my results, and my school. I didn't expect this but again I did well and I expected good results," she says.

She says that she also performed well in both Primary Leaving Examinations and O-Level to win awards from Imbuto Foundation on both occasions.

She says she remained committed and believed in herself.

She attributed her success to prayer, advice from parents, and teachers, as well as working with others.

"Self-confidence was the secret. I was committed to work hard and do all I can to succeed. God has been on my side and helped me not only pass the exams but emerge the best among all others," she adds.

Kaligirwa admits some of the subjects she did were hard while others were fair.

Advice to other students

Kaligirwa advises other students, especially girls, to use their time well, and believe in themselves.

"Always aim high, set your goals, and use your time well. Study hard and relax, do sports and, pray as it will give you confidence," she says.

Kaligirwa says if she does not get a chance of studying aviation, her other option will be accounting.