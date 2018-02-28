Nigeria: #DapchiGirls: Govt Releases Names, Details of 110 Kidnapped Schoolgirls

Photo: Premium Times

Signpost of Dapchi school.

The federal government on Tuesday provided the names and details of the 110 girls missing after Boko Haram attacked Dapchi in Yobe State.

Residents of the community and staff of the school had told PREMIUM TIMES the girls were kidnapped by the terrorists last week Monday during the attack.

Parents of the girls also released a list of 105 girls missing after the attack.

After the parents released the list, the federal government announced that 110 girls were actually missing.

On Tuesday, the federal government provided the names of the girls and the classes they were in before the abduction.

"Of the 110 missing girls, eight are in JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS3, 40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3. The girls' ages range from 11 to 19 years. #DapchiUpdate," the presidency stated on its official Tweeter handle.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, later released a statement providing further details on the missing girls.

Apart from the full list of the missing girls, the statement also contained the age and class each of the 110 students belonged to.

Mr. Mohammed said the details were compiled by a screening committee.

"The 26 screening committee members includes the executive secretary, State Teaching Service Board, Musa Abdulsalam; Director, Schools' Management, Ministry of Education, Shuaibu Bulama; Principal of GGSTC, Adama Abdulkarim; the two vice principals, Ali Musa Mabu and Abdullahi Sule Lampo; Admission Officer, Bashir Ali Yerima, and Form Masters for all the classes," he said

The statement also indicated that the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, has relocated to Yobe State to 'personally' superintend the search for the girls.

Mr. Mohammed said the Nigerian Air Force had flown 200 hours while conducting the search at 6.00 p.m. on Monday.

"The Nigerian Air Force had earlier deployed more platforms to the North-east for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their effort to locate and rescue the girls", he said

Apart from providing details of the missing girls, the minister also announced that the government set up a 12-member committee to probe the circumstances that led to the Dapchi incident.

According to the minister, the committee will be inaugurated on February 28 and is expected to submit its report by March 15.

Mr. Mohammed said the committee is saddled with recommending measures to prevent future occurrence in the country and suggest measures that can lead to the location and rescue of the girls.

He said the responsibility of the committee includes ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the girls, confirming the presence, composition, scale and disposition of security in Dapchi as well as in the school before the incident .

"The committee which was convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA),Babagana Monguno, will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior provost each from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA);Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); two representatives of the Yobe State Government and a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser," Mr. Mohammed said.