Rwanda: CAF Names 11 Rwandans for Continental Assignments

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assigned eleven Rwandan officials to handle some of the upcoming fixtures in CAF Champions league and CAF Confederation's Cup.

The eleven international officials include three match commissioners and eight referees, who will be involved in two Champions League games and three Confederation Cup matches. In March, the Champions League and Confederations Cup will be in its 1/16th final round.

Former Rwanda Football Federation president, Celestin Ntagungira will be the match commissioner of the first leg of the Confederation Cup match pitting Mauritius' AS Port Louis 2000 against Fosa Juniors of Madagascar, to be played on March 7 in Curepipe - Mauritius.

Veteran Gaspard Kayijuka has been assigned to be match commissioner for the 1/16th first-leg encounter between the Republic of Congo's Club Athletique Renaissance Alglons and Union Sportive Ben Guerdane of Tunisia, which will be played in Congo Brazzaville on March 7.

Another match commissioner Aaron Rurangirwa, will be in charge of the clash between Sudanese side El Hilal and Togolese champions AS Togo Port de Lomé.

Rwandan refereeing quarter of Louis Hakizimana, Theogene Ndagijimana, Ambroise Hakizimana and Abdoul Karim Twagiramukiza will handle the Confederation Cup tie between Tunisia's Club Africain and Morocco's Renaissance Sportive de Berkane in Tunis.

Jean Claude Ishimwe, Raymond Nonati Bwiliza, Zephanie Niyonkuru and Ruzindana Nsoro have been entrusted by CAF to lead the Champions League game between Ethiopia's Saint George S.C. and Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority in Addis Ababa.

Rwanda's two representative teams in CAF competitions this season, have both advanced from the first round and have a lot to prove in the second round. Reigning champions Rayon Sports will host South Africa's giants Mamelodi Sundowns on March 7 while APR will be up against AC de Bamako on March 17, in Mali.