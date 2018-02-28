27 February 2018

Kenya Hunting Down 7 Al-Shabaab Militia After Wajir Attack

By Joseph Muraya

Wajir — Authorities are pursuing seven Al-Shabaab terrorists believed to have played a role in last week's attack at a primary school in Wajir that left three teachers dead.

One suspect is already in custody.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh says they will not relent until they weed out terror elements in the expansive Wajir County.

"They are our boys; we will get them," he asserted.

Teachers who killed were non-locals.

The county borders war-torn Somalia, where Al-Shabaab terrorists operate from.

