Liberian Musicians Receive Awards

One of Liberia's best entrainment website Tunes Liberia.com in collaboration with GSM Company Orange Liberia awards Liberian musician all across the world for their manifold contribution to the music industry in the country.

The award ceremony, held over the weekend at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia saw Liberian musician Daniel George, known by his stage name "Deng" alone with the newest hitz maker Revoluxon of Nigerian record SNG, walking away with two awards each.

Deng receives 'Artist of the Year' award, the biggest in the country and also won the best 'Song of the Year' for his hit "Grateful" while Revoluxon won the 'best new artist' and the 'best trapco artist' of the year just few months after signing for international record SNG based in Nigeria.

The late Liberian Quincy Borrow (Quincy B) receives the 'legendary award' for his many contributions to the Liberian music industry before passing off last year in a terrible car accident in front of UNMIL Headquarters in Monrovia.

The ceremony brought together almost all Liberian artists based in Liberia, government officials, radio personalities, communication companies and for what has been termed "first of its kind" in Liberia.

The 'Orange customer award' went to Kizzy W, one of the Liberia's best vocalist and producer, also signed by the international record label SNG. Tune Liberia is an entertainment website that features Liberian music, videos, and entertainment news. Liberian musicians have improved a lot over the last years in terms of quality of lyrics and production, but marketing seems still a serious challenge in a country where copyright laws are weak and not being enforced vigorously.