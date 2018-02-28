27 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Impact of Low Maize Price On Producers

Huambo — Agriculture and Forestry Minister Marcos Nhunga Tuesday in central Huambo province said the low price of kilogram of corn in the national market is a discouraging factor, as the producers of this cereal risk to sell one kilogram at 20 kwanzas.

He told the press that such a situation compels many of them to decrease production.

However, the official noted, the government will have to adopt measures aimed at improving the marketing process.

He admitted the possibility of a joint effort among the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade and Industry, to make the price of corn fairer.

"Everything is being done to improve this process as soon as possible, as the harvest takes place between May and June, under the present agricultural campaign, to avoid losses while taking product from the field to the urban centers for sale, "he said.

On the other hand, Marcos Nhunga acknowledged greater effort made by peasants to increase agricultural production, especially corn, in order to combat poverty and increase food security in the country.

He added that the fact of Angola not being self-sufficient in terms of the production of maize, it makes necessary for the country to work in a coordinated way to find an intermediate solution.

The official confirmed the sector's commitment to keep going with the soil correction project, in order to allow peasants to get fertilizer and ammonium at more affordable prices.

The minister of Agriculture and Forestry, who arrived in the region on Monday, assessed the situation of agro-livestock, forestry and soil-correcting projects in the municipalities of Cachiungo, Bailundo and Caála.

